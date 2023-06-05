Creative Planning Increases Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,418,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 343,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,880,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,693,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,191,000 after purchasing an additional 892,741 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

