Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,030,000.

BATS NUEM opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $230.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

