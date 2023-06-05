Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 85,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $75.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $76.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.73.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

