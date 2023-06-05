Creative Planning Purchases 10,114 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.05% of Hanesbrands worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 304,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 55,269 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 309,179 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,251,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

