Creative Planning Purchases 2,201 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,223,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,781,000 after buying an additional 425,425 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,962,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,811,000 after buying an additional 1,099,407 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after buying an additional 319,502 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Mplx by 34.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after buying an additional 929,000 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 12.1% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,162,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after buying an additional 341,839 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 79.90%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

