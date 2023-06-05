Creative Planning Purchases 2,276 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in CGI by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in CGI by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 132,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in CGI by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in CGI by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 926,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB opened at $105.43 on Monday. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.49. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

