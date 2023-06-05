Creative Planning Purchases 5,194 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of Revolve Group worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Revolve Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

RVLV stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RVLV. Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

