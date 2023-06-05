Creative Planning Purchases 567 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $258.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $248.60 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

