Creative Planning Purchases 964 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Creative Planning grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCI opened at $64.64 on Monday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

