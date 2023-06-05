Creative Planning Sells 11,467 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,467 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.08% of Model N worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MODN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Model N by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Model N by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Model N by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MODN. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $347,310.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,115.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $183,232.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 146,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,436.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $347,310.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,115.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,444 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Model N stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

