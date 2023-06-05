Creative Planning Sells 19,252 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,372 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,252 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 451,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 82,066 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 149,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 7.0 %

CLF opened at $15.05 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,726.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

