Creative Planning Sells 2,022 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nutrien by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Verger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Nutrien by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 131,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $54.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $102.73.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.18.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.