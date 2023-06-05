Creative Planning Sells 2,141 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 56.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in H&R Block by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $30.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

