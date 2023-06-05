Creative Planning Sells 24,309 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,309 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,053 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Pinterest by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $1,493,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $1,493,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,099. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

