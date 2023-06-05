Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $102.30 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.05. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of analysts have commented on CBRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. CL King increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

