Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,235 shares of company stock worth $6,151,618. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE FHI opened at $35.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

