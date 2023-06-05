CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stake Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CRH by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

CRH Trading Up 1.6 %

About CRH

NYSE:CRH opened at $49.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.