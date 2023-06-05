Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, July 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Cricut Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $10.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43. Cricut has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $280.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 622,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cricut by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

About Cricut

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.