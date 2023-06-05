Critical Survey: Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) and Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) and Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola HBC and Reed’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola HBC $9.69 billion 1.14 $437.67 million N/A N/A Reed’s $53.04 million 0.16 -$20.06 million ($8.19) -0.39

Coca-Cola HBC has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Coca-Cola HBC and Reed’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola HBC N/A N/A N/A Reed’s -35.75% -1,582.74% -60.69%

Volatility & Risk

Coca-Cola HBC has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coca-Cola HBC and Reed’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola HBC 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Coca-Cola HBC beats Reed’s on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland. The Developing Markets segment includes Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia. The Emerging Markets segment comprises of Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia, and Ukraine. The company was founded on September 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

