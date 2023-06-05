CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

CTO Realty Growth has increased its dividend by an average of 172.3% per year over the last three years. CTO Realty Growth has a dividend payout ratio of -266.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

CTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,784.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,192.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,784.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 93,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 13.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

