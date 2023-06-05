Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $64.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $87.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

