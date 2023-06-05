DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 142,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,421 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita Stock Performance

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,657. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $98.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

