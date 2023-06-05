Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,084,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.29% of Dell Technologies worth $83,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $47.27 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.96%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

