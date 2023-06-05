DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $38.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

