DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.02. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). DigitalBridge Group had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently -1.91%.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 492,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.