Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.55% of National Research worth $23,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of National Research by 31.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in National Research by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 22,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Research by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,315,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in National Research by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Research by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

National Research stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other news, COO Jona S. Raasch sold 10,000 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,421.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $40,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,404,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,239,073.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jona S. Raasch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,421.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,902 shares of company stock worth $3,560,526 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

