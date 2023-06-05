Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of MP Materials worth $23,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MP Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MP Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

MP Materials stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.70. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $126,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 121,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,089.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

