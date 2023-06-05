Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $21.44 Million Stock Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.96% of Regional Management worth $21,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after buying an additional 40,186 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 709,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after buying an additional 140,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 396,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 56,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 67.7% during the third quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 308,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 124,407 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regional Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Regional Management Stock Up 3.1 %

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $27.26 on Monday. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 60.55 and a quick ratio of 60.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $69,486.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 10,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $264,021.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 558,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,943.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $69,486.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.