Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.14% of Embraer worth $22,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ERJ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Embraer by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,138,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after acquiring an additional 888,976 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Embraer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 62,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

ERJ opened at $15.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

