Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 3,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of NUGT opened at $38.41 on Monday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

