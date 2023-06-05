Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Doma were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Doma by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Doma during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Doma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doma by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Doma by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36,033 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOMA stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $103.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.42. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

In related news, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 96,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $37,774.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934,962 shares in the company, valued at $754,635.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

