Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DNG opened at C$2.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.96. Dynacor Group has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$3.30. The firm has a market cap of C$113.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of C$64.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

