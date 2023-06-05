Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

CEV opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

