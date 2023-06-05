Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0772 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $9.20 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVV. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 90.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,622,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 772,573 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 52.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 365,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 125,798 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 210,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 115,304 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

