Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVVGet Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0772 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $9.20 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVV. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 90.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,622,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 772,573 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 52.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 365,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 125,798 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 210,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 115,304 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

