Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EVN opened at $9.81 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 344,277 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 744.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 115,961 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,344,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,232 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

