Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,002 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $24.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

