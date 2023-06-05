Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Elastic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917 over the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

