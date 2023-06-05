Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Embecta were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Embecta by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

EMBC stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. Embecta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

