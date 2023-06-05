Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in Energy Fuels by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,885,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 261,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,537,000 after purchasing an additional 208,548 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 166,549 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,758.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $173,517.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,612.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,758.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $6.39 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 236.87%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

