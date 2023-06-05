EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of EnerSys worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EnerSys by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EnerSys Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ENS opened at $103.22 on Monday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Further Reading

