Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Enovis by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enovis news, Director A Clayton Perfall sold 2,793 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $145,571.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director A Clayton Perfall sold 2,793 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $145,571.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,499.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,434 shares of company stock valued at $291,438. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $56.24 on Monday. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. Enovis’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

