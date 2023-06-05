Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after acquiring an additional 54,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CENT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

Shares of CENT stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.