Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,893 Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cars.com by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 597.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cars.com by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Stock Performance

NYSE CARS opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Cars.com

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.91 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. Cars.com’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $27,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,181.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $27,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,680,181.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $92,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,042.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,865 shares of company stock worth $1,121,802. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

