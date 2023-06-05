Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,240 Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $14.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENVX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,681.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 179,590 shares of company stock worth $1,868,554. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

