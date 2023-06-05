Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Photronics by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 342,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Photronics by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 243,175 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Photronics by 184.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 362,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 234,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

