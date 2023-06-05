Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,950 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Upstart by 36.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Upstart by 26.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Upstart by 71.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 137,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $48,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $42,028.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,963 shares of company stock worth $2,105,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $29.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.43. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28.

UPST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

