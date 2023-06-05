Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 875 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,579,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after buying an additional 77,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,235,000 after buying an additional 62,151 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 51,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 30,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $23.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of -0.15. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $51.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

