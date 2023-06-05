Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

PNQI opened at $151.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.20. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $105.61 and a 1 year high of $151.53. The stock has a market cap of $568.17 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

