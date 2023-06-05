Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnite by 555.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,533,000 after buying an additional 14,513,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 262,869 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,560 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 138.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after buying an additional 1,141,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 17.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after buying an additional 203,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $134,803.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,173.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 5,640 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $61,363.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 335,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,028.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $134,803.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,173.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Magnite Price Performance

MGNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

MGNI stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.