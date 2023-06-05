Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,678 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.7% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 360,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AU stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72.

Several research analysts have commented on AU shares. Investec downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

